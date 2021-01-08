Sei Investments Co. Has $252,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.