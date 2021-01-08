Sei Investments Co. Has $230,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 206,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 728,165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

VOD stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

