Sei Investments Co. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Amalgamated Bank worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AMAL stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.