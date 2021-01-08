Sei Investments Co. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Amalgamated Bank worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.