Sei Investments Co. Has $208,000 Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

