Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Oppenheimer worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

