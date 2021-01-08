Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

