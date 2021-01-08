Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,876 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Financial Institutions worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $408.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

