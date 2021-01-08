Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STT. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.