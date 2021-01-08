Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 11th (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Seaport Global Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMU opened at $10.75 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

