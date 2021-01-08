SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 5.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 495,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 749,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

