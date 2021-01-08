Scrypta Price Up 34.7% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $225,304.10 and approximately $453.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,428,492 coins and its circulating supply is 15,628,492 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.