Scotiabank Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

