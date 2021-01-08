Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.15

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 10732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

