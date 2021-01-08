Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $6.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $7.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $19.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 233,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,434. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

