Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 11,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

