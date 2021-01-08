Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 5.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 16,245,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,494,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after acquiring an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

