Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,023,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 471,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 134,158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,652 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

