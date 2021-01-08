Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $81.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 501,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,163. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

