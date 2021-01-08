Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.77% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

