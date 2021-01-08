SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.17 billion and the lowest is $8.96 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 billion to $32.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $34.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SAP by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in SAP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $128.80. 948,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,556. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

