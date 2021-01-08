Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.28

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Sanmina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sanmina by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.