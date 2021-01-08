Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.28

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.
In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sanmina by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
