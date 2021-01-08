Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.13 ($10.75).

ETR ENI opened at €9.07 ($10.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €14.38 ($16.91).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

