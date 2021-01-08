Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.39

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 44663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.