Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 1,865,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,411,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $19,292,000.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.