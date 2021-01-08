Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 9.4%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares were up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 794,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 505,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

