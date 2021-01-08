Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SBB stock opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -242.14. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

