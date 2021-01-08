Ryo Currency Market Cap Tops $345,479.40 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $345,479.40 and approximately $135.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.34 or 0.03024019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00420467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.83 or 0.01067013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00356726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00158661 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010270 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,548,357 coins and its circulating supply is 26,431,045 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

