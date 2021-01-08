RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of RYB stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.20. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

