Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 19,896 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28.

PLYA stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

