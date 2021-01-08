Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

RUTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 6,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

