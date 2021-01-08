RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Aegis upped their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of RMBL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 318.58% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post -16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

