RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Up to $68.80

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.80, but opened at $71.59. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 98,561 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other RPS Group plc (RPS.L) news, insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

