RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 25 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America. Also, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories added to the bliss. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.70.

RPM International stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

