Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.54

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 3715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at $293,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 137,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 48,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,166,000 after buying an additional 320,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

