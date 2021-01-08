Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,421.40 ($18.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £52.68 billion and a PE ratio of -6.64. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,312 ($30.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,296.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,134.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

