Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,409.80 ($18.42) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,312 ($30.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,296.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £52.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

