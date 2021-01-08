Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,097. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

