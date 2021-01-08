Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. ING Group upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KKWFF remained flat at $$27.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.00.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

