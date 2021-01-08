Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $91.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.87.

ONEXF opened at $58.04 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

