Royal Bank of Canada Increases Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$70.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

TSE LNR traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$71.88. The company had a trading volume of 70,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$72.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.05.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at C$154,987.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

