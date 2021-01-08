Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $46.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 99.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,271.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 142,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

