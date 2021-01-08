Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $152.77 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

