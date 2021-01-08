Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 2,162,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,535,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

