Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Rollins stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 1,087,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Rollins has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

