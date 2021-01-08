Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.68.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $379.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $379.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

