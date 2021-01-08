Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
