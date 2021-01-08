Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.