Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.47.

ROK opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

