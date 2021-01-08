Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Up 3.4%

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.17. Approximately 69,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 62,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 13.01% of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

