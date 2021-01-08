Robert John Terry Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48.

On Monday, November 9th, Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27.

On Friday, November 6th, Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.68 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $163.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $12,000,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

